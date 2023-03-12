Aimee and Robert Phelps found out at their 20-week scan that their new baby had Congenital Diaphragmic Hernia – a condition where the diaphragm does not form as it should.

Baby Danny was born at the University Hospital of Wales on May 19 last year, but needed to stay in hospital due to his condition.

Baby Danny. Picture: Ronald McDonald Charities UK

Thankfully his family - already parents to Caleb, who at the time was two-and-a-half years old - were able to stay at the Ronald McDonald House in Cardiff, just a stone's throw away from the hospital.

At just four days old Danny underwent surgery to six the hole, which lasted several hours, and had to stay in hospital for the first six weeks of his life - the final 10 days of which were spent at the Grange University Hospital in Cwmbran.

Mrs Phelps said: “Danny still takes medication daily and goes for a check-up with the respiratory team and the surgeons every three months.

Aimee, Caleb, Robert, and Danny Phelps. Picture: Ronald McDonald Charities UK

“He only has one-and-a-half lungs, but we’re told his damaged lung should be fully developed by the time he’s eight.

“Overall, he’s a healthy and happy nine-month-old baby and we’re so proud of how far he’s come.”

The Ronald McDonald House is part of an international charity run by the fast-food giant which helps keep families together when children are in hospital.

Danny and Caleb at home for Christmas. Picture: Ronald McDonald Charities UK

On their stay at the Cardiff centre, Mrs Phelps said: “We found ourselves a 40-minute drive from home but thankfully, Ronald McDonald House Charities UK provided us with free accommodation just moments away from where Danny was being treated.

“My husband Robert checked into the house the day after Danny arrived and I joined him two days later, when I was well enough to be discharged.

“Having somewhere warm and homely to stay, close to Danny, was such a godsend. We’d heard of the charity previously, but it wasn’t until we needed their services ourselves that we realised just how amazing it is. It made all the difference to us.”

Today, Danny is doing well. Picture: Ronald McDonald Charities UK

“One of the best things though was being able to have our other son Caleb come and stay with us. When he wasn’t with my parents, he would come to visit and enjoy all the toys and the lovely garden.

“Being away from the clinical environment of the hospital was important for all of us and gave us the chance to decompress after a long day on the ward.”

And now the family has raised enough money to sponsor a bedroom at Ronald McDonald House, Cardiff.

Eloise Davison, community fundraising manager at Ronald McDonald House Charities UK, said: “We are so pleased to have been able to support Danny’s family when they were going through such a challenging time. Like all Ronald McDonald Houses, the Cardiff House is so much more than just a place to stay.

“There is a real sense of community and peer support in the House too; families often bond over their shared experiences in our communal kitchens, laundry rooms, and lounges.”