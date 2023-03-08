Emergency services were called out to the incident, near junction 27 for High Cross, at around 11.40am on Wednesday, March 8.

Gwent Police has confirmed no injuries were reported as a result of the crash, and the lane was cleared and re-opened shortly afterwards.

“We received a report of a road traffic collision near junction 27 on the M4 at around 11.40am on Wednesday, March 8,” said a Gwent Police spokesperson.

“Officers attended, along with personnel from the Welsh Ambulance Service and the South Wales Fire Rescue Service.

“The collision involved one car and a lorry.

“No injuries were reported.”

A yellow weather warning was issued by the Met Office from Tuesday evening, and this was extended through until 7am on Thursday. This led to Traffic Wales issuing a warning over poor driving conditions.

As a result, some roads – including the Caerphilly Mountain Road and the Hafodyrynys to Pantside Road – were closed, while some flooding was also reported on the M4 near the Caerleon turn-off.