A LANE on the eastbound M4 was closed after a crash involving a car and lorry in the snowy conditions.
Emergency services were called out to the incident, near junction 27 for High Cross, at around 11.40am on Wednesday, March 8.
Gwent Police has confirmed no injuries were reported as a result of the crash, and the lane was cleared and re-opened shortly afterwards.
“We received a report of a road traffic collision near junction 27 on the M4 at around 11.40am on Wednesday, March 8,” said a Gwent Police spokesperson.
“Officers attended, along with personnel from the Welsh Ambulance Service and the South Wales Fire Rescue Service.
“The collision involved one car and a lorry.
“No injuries were reported.”
A yellow weather warning was issued by the Met Office from Tuesday evening, and this was extended through until 7am on Thursday. This led to Traffic Wales issuing a warning over poor driving conditions.
As a result, some roads – including the Caerphilly Mountain Road and the Hafodyrynys to Pantside Road – were closed, while some flooding was also reported on the M4 near the Caerleon turn-off.
