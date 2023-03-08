Gwent Police, the Welsh Ambulance Service, and South Wales Fire and Rescue Service were called to an incident on Union Road West in Abergavenny at around 4.15pm on Tuesday, March 7.

The road, which runs alongside Nevill Hall Hospital, was closed as the emergency services attended.

Gwent Police has now confirmed that no-one was injured in the crash.

“We received a report of a road traffic collision in Union Road West, Abergavenny at around 4.15pm on Tuesday, March 7,” said a Gwent Police spokesperson.

“Officers attended, along with personnel from the Welsh Ambulance Service and the South Wales Fire Rescue Service.

“The collision involved one car which collided with a fence.

“No injuries were reported.”