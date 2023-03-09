An application had sought permission to divide an existing agricultural field and build a new three bedroom, two-storey detached house.

The plans also included access from Trasmawr Lane and a parking area.

The field is north of two existing homes, Trasmawr Cottages, which have a shared access from the lane and the access to the field would have been improved as part of the application.

But Torfaen council’s planning department said the area, which is southwest of Llantarnam and north of Bettws, in Newport, forms part of the ‘green wedge’ between the city and Cwmbran.

The area also forms part of the Special Landscape Area Southwest Lowlands and any development would have to “assimilate sympathetically” into the rural landscape while there is a presumption against development in the open countryside.

Information submitted as part of the planning application stated part of a hedge would need to be removed to improve visibility for the proposed access which planning officer Tom Braithwaite said would have further impacted the rural character of the landscape area.

The planning department refused the application due to its location in the open countryside and impact on the rural location and also said there was a lack of information on vehicle access or to assess the ecological value of the site.