The Hill City Church, in Freeholdland Road, has applied for planning permission for a glazed entrance porch which would link its meeting hall with its smaller building that runs the width of its plot.

The plans also include the addition of a storeroom to the side of the smaller building.

The church was previously known as the Emmaus Congregational Church and was granted planning permission for a similar proposal in April 2020 but has made a fresh application which will replace the previous approval from Torfaen Borough Council planners.