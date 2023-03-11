HISTORICALLY the stables of a neighbouring house, this property still retains much of its character and charm.
The Mews style house, which enjoys an exclusive courtyard setting shared with two other properties, is based in Llanvair Kilgeddin between Abergavenny and Usk.
Kilgeddin House was originally two properties – a three bedroom house and two bedroom maisonette – which have since been conjoined and is being marketed by Christie Residential, Abergavenny.
Following a leak caused by burst pipes, the main house has been professionally dried out and stripped back to its shell. The buyer could potentially reinstate the five-bedroom accommodation or use as two dwellings.
The property is accessible via a carriage driveway which also gives access to the double garage.
The “exceptional” walled back garden is a pivotal part of the property’s unique charm.
This private garden includes discreet spaces to enjoy from the patio dining area, seating areas screened by mature trees and shrubs, and a working vegetable garden with a greenhouse.
It is a “horticulturalist's delight” extensively planted with a variety of well-stocked beds, plus a potting shed and large double gated access to the side.
The property itself offers a refurbishment opportunity with potential for multi-generational living.
The main house has a central entrance hall which opens on one side to the lounge which includes a fireplace and French doors out to the garden.
The hall also leads to a kitchen, dining room, home office, and utility room.
From the hall, stairs lead up to a landing with a feature window, while wall timbers remain illustrating the previous room configuration which included:
- A large master bedroom with an en-suite;
- Two bedrooms;
- A bathroom.
The first floor two-bedroom apartment forms part of the property; it is accessed via steps up to a separate entrance and internally via stairs from the dining room.
It includes a central lounge area with original timber beams, two bedrooms at either end, and a modern shower room.
The listing for this property is available online at bit.ly/3mBecDC
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here