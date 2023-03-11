The Mews style house, which enjoys an exclusive courtyard setting shared with two other properties, is based in Llanvair Kilgeddin between Abergavenny and Usk.

Kilgeddin House was originally two properties – a three bedroom house and two bedroom maisonette – which have since been conjoined and is being marketed by Christie Residential, Abergavenny.

Following a leak caused by burst pipes, the main house has been professionally dried out and stripped back to its shell. The buyer could potentially reinstate the five-bedroom accommodation or use as two dwellings.

The property is accessible via a carriage driveway which also gives access to the double garage.

The “exceptional” walled back garden is a pivotal part of the property’s unique charm.

This private garden includes discreet spaces to enjoy from the patio dining area, seating areas screened by mature trees and shrubs, and a working vegetable garden with a greenhouse.

It is a “horticulturalist's delight” extensively planted with a variety of well-stocked beds, plus a potting shed and large double gated access to the side.

The property itself offers a refurbishment opportunity with potential for multi-generational living.

The main house has a central entrance hall which opens on one side to the lounge which includes a fireplace and French doors out to the garden.

The hall also leads to a kitchen, dining room, home office, and utility room.

From the hall, stairs lead up to a landing with a feature window, while wall timbers remain illustrating the previous room configuration which included:

A large master bedroom with an en-suite;

Two bedrooms;

A bathroom.

The first floor two-bedroom apartment forms part of the property; it is accessed via steps up to a separate entrance and internally via stairs from the dining room.

It includes a central lounge area with original timber beams, two bedrooms at either end, and a modern shower room.

The listing for this property is available online at bit.ly/3mBecDC