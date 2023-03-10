LEE MORGAN, 35, of Herbert Road, Caldicot, was jailed for 12 weeks after he pleaded guilty to 15 counts of driving off from petrol stations without paying for fuel in Newport, Pontypool, Chepstow, Magor and Abergavenny between August 6, 2022 and November 14, 2022.

He was ordered to pay his victims £1,941.68 in compensation.

CALLUM BARRY, 24, of Pine Court, Tongwynlais, Cardiff, was banned from driving for 15 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving on Chepstow Road, Newport, on September 11, 2022 with a cocaine derivative and a cannabis derivative in his blood.

He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.

BAI JACK, 36, of Excalibur Drive, Newport, was conditionally discharged for 12 months and ordered to pay £85 costs and £26 surcharge after pleading guilty to being drunk and disorderly on Cambrian Road last Christmas Eve.

MORGAN WOODLAND, 24, of Hillside Terrace, Waunlwyd, Ebbw Vale, was ordered to pay £140 in a fine and a surcharge for speeding at 37mph in a 30mph zone on Beaufort Road on September 22, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with three penalty points.

HELEN PEARCE, 47, of Canal Close, Griffithstown, Pontypool, was banned from driving for 16 months after she admitted drug driving with a cocaine derivative in her blood on November 10, 2022.

She was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.

JAMIE YOUNG, 28, of Maeshafod, Blaina, was ordered to pay £100 in a fine and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on Bournville Road on October 17, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with three penalty points.

TIMOTHY BUCKLEY, 40, of Glan Y Nant, Rhymney, Caerphilly, was fined £40 after he admitted assault by beating on November 10, 2022.

He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £16 victim surcharge.

NEIL WARREN, 45, of Carno Close, Garnlydan, Ebbw Vale, was ordered to pay £206 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 38mph in a 30mph zone on Letchworth Road on October 10, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with three penalty points.

TIBOR HORVATH, 27, of Cardiff Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £706 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Church Street on August 21, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with six penalty points.

JOHN AUSTIN JONES, 67, Blenheim Park, Magor, Monmouthshire, was ordered to pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 38mph in a 30mph zone in Newport on the A48 SDR at the Pont Ebbw roundabout on October 9, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with three penalty points.

PETER GRIFFITHS, 54, of Jones Street, Tonypandy, was ordered to pay £706 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without wearing a seat belt on the A472 in Pontypool on August 10, 2022.

ANTHONY CHRISTOPHER, 41, of Arthur View Crescent, Danderhall, near Edinburgh, was ordered to pay £462 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 47mph in a 30mph zone in Caerphilly on the A468 Newport Road, Trethomas, on October 13, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with five penalty points.

ZHI HUA ZHAO, 65, of Cherry Tree Drive, Coventry, was ordered to pay £706 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 47mph in a 30mph zone in Caerphilly on the A468 Newport Road, Trethomas, on October 10, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with five penalty points.