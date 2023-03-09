TIKTOK users have reported issues with the popular social media app with over 8000 reports on DownDetector.
The news was officially announced on the DownDetector UK Twitter account at around 10 am on Thursday, March 9.
In a tweet, the account said: "User reports indicate TikTok is having problems since 10:09 AM GMT. http://downdetector.co.uk/status/tiktok/ RT if you're also having problems #tiktokdown"
What is wrong with TikTok as popular app stops working?
User reports indicate TikTok is having problems since 10:09 AM GMT. https://t.co/WQX8DJVICx RT if you're also having problems #tiktokdown— DowndetectorUK (@DowndetectorUK) March 9, 2023
Most users reported issues with the app with 51% saying this was the problem for them.
28% said it was to do with the feed while 21% said the server connection was making the platform unusable.
Users who were having problems took to the internet to complain with one user saying: "Tiktok appears to be broken, couldn't play video on repeat, I can still scroll, however my loo break was alot quicker than normal... So every cloud and all that."
While another said: "#tiktokdown for like 20 minutes and i can feel my sanity slowly slipping away"
