The news was officially announced on the DownDetector UK Twitter account at around 10 am on Thursday, March 9.

In a tweet, the account said: "User reports indicate TikTok is having problems since 10:09 AM GMT. http://downdetector.co.uk/status/tiktok/ RT if you're also having problems #tiktokdown"

Most users reported issues with the app with 51% saying this was the problem for them.

28% said it was to do with the feed while 21% said the server connection was making the platform unusable.

Users who were having problems took to the internet to complain with one user saying: "Tiktok appears to be broken, couldn't play video on repeat, I can still scroll, however my loo break was alot quicker than normal... So every cloud and all that."

While another said: "#tiktokdown for like 20 minutes and i can feel my sanity slowly slipping away"