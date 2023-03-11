The managers of the Half Moon Inn, in Llanthony, have posted a message on the pub's Facebook page appearing to announced their decision to leave the business.

"It is with regret that we will be closing our doors on March 11," the post read. "We thank everyone who has supported us over the last four years."

In a later comment, the managers appeared to suggest the move would not mean the pub was closing down.

"Hopefully our landlords will be able to find someone to take over the running of the Half Moon," they said.

The news of the impending departure was met with sadness by many customers, who left messages of support on the Facebook page.

"So sorry to hear this," one well-wisher said. "Good luck to you. Happy memories of the Half Moon in years gone by and since you took over."

Another said: "So sad - have had some fabulous evenings there. Wishing you every success for the future."

And a third added: "What a great shame. Good luck with what the future holds."

The pub is located in the small village of Llanthony, around 10 miles north of Abergavenny, on the edge of the Brecon Beacons and a few miles from the border between Wales and England.

Travel website Tripadvisor has previously awarded the pub a certificate of excellence, and the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) has also featured the Half Moon in its annual Good Beer guides.

The Argus also named the Half Moon Inn a Pub of the Week in 2021, when we highlighted its "great location, friendly staff, good beer and good food".

Positive reviews on Tripadvisor included compliments for the "lovely landlord and landlady" who provided a "very warm welcome".

Other praise focused on the "lovely food" and the "attractive garden with stunning views".