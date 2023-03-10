A footbridge has been installed at Pontypool and New Inn Railway Station.

The line was closed for eight hours on Saturday night to allow the work to be carried out.

Two lift shafts are due to be installed this weekend.

The footbridge was craned into place (Image: Torfaen Council)

Cllr Mandy Owen, Torfaen Council's executive member for the environment, said: "It's great to see the development has reached the final stages.

“The new park and ride facility will make it much easier for passengers who need to leave their cars at the train station, as well as cyclists who want to travel further afield.

"Increasing the number of people who use the station will mean we can lobby for more trains, which will be beneficial to commuters and those who want to travel more sustainably."

Pontypool and New Inn railway station (Image: Newsquest)

The £7.1 million development is due to be completed in summer 2023, the project aims to increase the number of people using the station and strengthen the case for more frequent services.

The integrated park and ride facility will include 11 accessible parking bays, three with EV charging; 11 EV charging bays; 129 general use spaces; three drop-off or taxi bays; one bus bay; six motorcycle bays; and eight new secure bike spaces, in additional to the 20 existing bike spaces.

Torfaen Council has contributed £1.5 million to the project, £5.6 million has been provided by the Welsh Government and Cardiff Capital Region.