A MAN who has pleaded not guilty to raping a woman in 2021 will stand trial later this year.
Lewis Parsons, 19, from Cwmbran has denied the alleged offence.
Judge Richard Williams set a trial date of November 13.
The defendant was represented by John Ryan and the prosecution by Matthew Cobbe.
Parsons, of Commercial Street, Pontnewydd, was granted conditional bail following a hearing at Newport Crown Court.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article