That dream could be a reality (if you have a spare £3.6 million lying around – try checking down the sides of the sofa).

Newton Court Farmhouse in Monmouth is being marketed by Powells, Monmouth, after being lovingly restored by the property’s current owners.

The house itself is cosy, but spacious, with many windows overlooking the 20-acre vineyard and surrounding countryside.

Upon entry is a practical space for coats and shoes, with steps leading past the cloakroom into a huge colourful kitchen.

The kitchen boasts bespoke units, with a matching central island, along with space for a Range style cooker next to an Esse stove and room for a family sized table if desired.

There are also French doors onto the terrace, ideal for al fresco dining.

The living room includes reclaimed herringbone floor with a fireplace and woodburning stove.

A wood-burning stove can also be found in the cosy family room which also has an arched window with shutters overlooking the vineyard.

On the ground floor there is also a staff room (which could be used as a utility room) and a light and airy office with patio doors to the garden.

This property boasts a staircase crafted from a fallen Oak tree which leads to a well-lit landing with plenty of storage space.

There are four double bedrooms on the first floor which all have a vaulted ceiling and exposed beams.

The other three bedrooms are pictured in the gallery at the top of this page.

The property also has a shower room plus a family bathroom which includes a bathtub offering a view of the garden.

The property has a variety of outbuildings including:

A cider mill;

Former cow sheds;

Two stone barns;

Steel shed;

Stables.

One of the outbuildings has been converted into a bunk house with an attached toilet and shower block – a laundry room is based near this.

The land is approximately 90 acres of pastureland and 20 acres of planted vines (with scope to expand this). There are 71 acres of land laid to grass which is subject to a grazing licence agreement.

The wine currently produced from the Pinot Noir and Chardonnay vines is Organic and Biodynamic and is accredited through DEMETER.

The listing is available online at bit.ly/3L9wVjK