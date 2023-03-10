Parts of Gwent are expected to have another downfall of snow over the weekend and this comes after people woke up to a blanket of snow covering their neighbourhoods this week.

The forecaster has warned in their weekend outlook for Blaenau Gwent that the weather will ‘remain unsettled with rain, sleet and snow continuing.’

Snow scenes in Blaenavon on Wednesday (Image: Tammy Louise Mountain)

The outbreaks of snow will be ‘heavy at times’ with rain arriving on Saturday evening with strong winds.

Snow is also forecast for Newport between midday and 3pm.

Snow covering Newport on Wednesday (Image: Nicola Gapper)

The temperature in Blaenau Gwent will feel like a frosty minus eight degrees between 3am and 8am, the actual temperature will be minus five.

The maximum temperature across the weekend will be three degrees.

The temperature in Newport will feel like minus three degrees between 3am and 11am, the actual temperature will be zero degrees.

Daytime temperatures in Newport will peak at two degrees.