Tesco cook Keeley Hugh also spat at an officer and racially abused another when they’d been called to her home in Newport after receiving a complaint.

The 22-year-old had first shouted at and insulted police by calling them ‘pigs’ and wouldn’t allow them in, the city’s magistrates’ court heard.

Prosecutor Nicholas Evans said: “The defendant told them, ‘I’m going to set my dog on you and he’s going to rip your head off.’

“She threatened to damage cars in the street.

“A resident told her he was trying to sleep and she threatened to damage their property.”

Hugh then spat in a policewoman’s face.

MORE NEWS: Thief stole bottle of wine after being challenged for ID

The defendant eventually allowed them in and she was arrested before being taken to Newport Central police station.

It was as she was about to be booked in that she racially abused the other officer.

Mr Nicholas added: “She made full and frank admissions at the police station.

“She said she didn’t mean the threats she’d made and would never have carried them out.

“Of the racially aggravated offence, she said she was not a racist.

“The defendant told them she regretted shouting and offending a number of people.”

Hugh, of Handel Close, pleaded guilty to assaulting an emergency worker, public disorder and causing racially aggravated harassment, alarm or distress.

The offences took place on August 20 last year.

The defendant has previous convictions for drink-driving and assaulting an emergency worker.

Francesca Edwards, representing Hugh, said: “The defendant pleaded guilty at the first opportunity and admitted the offences at the point of interview.

“One wonders why it has taken so long for these matters to come to court.

“Last year, her relationship had broken down and her parents’ relationship had also broken down.

“She was drinking to block things out and she was drinking too much.

“The defendant felt like she had hit rock bottom.”

The court heard Hugh now works as a cook at the Tesco warehouse in Magor.

Presiding justice Nicholas Hobbs told Hugh: “Spitting is disgusting – I’d rather be punched.”

She was sentenced to an 18-month community order and must carry out 145 hours of unpaid work.

Hugh also has to pay the police officer she assaulted £100 in compensation.