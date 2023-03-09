Hundreds of homes in Duffryn, Newport, were left without heating and hot water last month after a similar leak was discovered by Newport City Homes.

The initial timeframe for the work was three days.

This resulted in concerns from residents that lives of the vulnerable residents across Duffryn could be put at risk.

Newport City Homes said more work did need to be undertaken "to improve the resilience of the network, and we will continue to work on this".

Now, another leak has been discovered in the pipeline supplying hot water and heating to the estate.

Supplies are "not currently affected", according to the housing provider.

However, with cold weather having arrived, they said it would be their "priority to maintain the water supplies" during this time.

Repair work is "likely" to be needed in the coming week.

A spokesperson for Newport City Homes said: “We have identified a new leak in the Duffryn area.

“We're carefully monitoring the water supplies, and at the moment, the system is still running. Heating and hot water supplies are not currently affected.

“Our priority is to maintain the heating system for the community over the next few days due to the expected cold weather. However, it's likely that we will need to carry out some repair work towards the end of this week, or early next week.

“We'll provide a further update soon on when this repair work will be carried out and which areas might be affected. If anything changes, we'll let the community know as soon as possible through our website, social media and posted letters.

“We appreciate that these leaks are causing a continued disruption to everyone across the estate. We will be updating the community shortly with an update on the issues we're seeing, and our ongoing work to resolve them.

“We’d like to thank the community for their patience as we carry out this complex work.”