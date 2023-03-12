Caitlyn Whent’s Ford Fiesta car was parked at Springvale Industrial Estate on October 30, 2022, after it broke down.

However, when she returned to collect her car on January 5, 2023, it was gone.

In the time it took Ms Whent to find help to move her broken down car, the owners of the site carried out clearance work at a development site, sending her car to the crusher.

Ms Whent said it took so long to collect the car ‘because she had no way of getting it.’

When Caitlyn went to collect her car it had gone (Image: Caitlyn Whent)

It is believed that ARL limited Ammonford were appointed to crush the car.

FI Real Estates who confirmed the car had been crushed said we ‘offer our sincere apologies to Mrs Whent for the irrevocable damage to her vehicle, which occurred during clearance works at a development site in Cwmbran.’

Ms Whent said: “This was my first time involved in a breakdown, I didn’t know what to do.

“My uncle came home from holiday and said we would go get the car and he would fix it himself but when we got there it had gone.

“I had a £100 Barbour coat in the car, candles and my glasses which I need for reading and writing.

Caitlyn's now crushed car (Image: Caitlyn Whent)

“FI Real Estates kept saying that they were going to pay me but they started ignoring us and withholding the payment.

“First, they told me I would be paid £1,500 then that changed to £1050.”

Ms Whent was compensated £1,050 on February 23, 2023.

A spokesperson for FI Real Estate Management commented: “We would like to offer our sincere apologies to Mrs Whent for the irrevocable damage to her vehicle, which occurred during clearance works at a development site in Cwmbran. We have compensated Mrs Whent for the distress and inconvenience caused, and we apologise for the delay in this payment being made."

ARL limited Ammonford were contacted for a comment.

What happens to a car that has been crushed?





First the car has to be depolluted with the lead battery removed.

Then certain materials are separated and recycled.

The tyres are removed and recycled. The petrol tank, catalytic convertor and liquids that are deemed hazardous are removed.

The body is then compacted and flattened so that it no longer resembles any particular year, model or make of motor vehicle and is less than half of the motor vehicle's original volume as measured in cubic feet.