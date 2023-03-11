The Pieces of Mind were originally a six-piece, with members from Newport and Cwmbran, who honed their set of blues and rhythm and blues covers in rehearsals at the St John Bosco Hall in Newport’s Cromwell Road.

The band built its following with regular dates in Newport, Cwmbran and throughout South Wales and the Valleys, with occasional forays further afield, such as to Birmingham.

The Pieces of Mind in the 1960s

As well as headlining their own shows back in the 1960s, the Pieces of Mind supported many of the most popular artists and bands of the time including Billy Fury, John Lee Hooker, Gene Vincent, Manfred Mann, The Hollies, The Moody Blues, The Searchers and The Who.

The Pieces of Mind supported The Who at Cwmbran’s Coed Eva community college in January 1966, when the latter were already established as stars.

When the band eventually ran out of steam in the late 60's, members went on to join bands such as David, Judas Jump and The World of Oz.

The Pieces of Mind in 1964

Then they took a break from it all for about 45 years reforming in 2013 to celebrate the 50th anniversary of forming in 1963.

Their first gig in nearly 45 years was to a packed South Wales club in April 2013. Radio 2 DJ Johnnie Walker introduced the band and the show raised nearly £3,000 for a local charity.

From then there was a flurry of activity with the recording of an album Born at the Bosco, working on a BBC documentary, and being featured on the Graham Norton and Mathew Wright Shows.

In 2017 the band played Brentwood Festival supporting of Midge Ure, Heaven 17 and Go West and the following year they played The Globe in Cardiff, with Rhod Gilbert.

Now they are embarking on a mini ‘Last Fling’ tour of Wales, which will consist of just three gigs.

The first is on March 25 at the Catholic Hall, Ebbw Vale. This is a sell out in support of Velindre Hospital.

Their final gig in Newport will be on March 26 at The Potters Pub and their last gig will be on March 31 at The Earl Haig, Cardiff.