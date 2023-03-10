Jamie Challis, 24, from Newport admitted possession of cocaine with intent to supply and two counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving on Christchurch Road.

The defendant, of no fixed abode, also pleaded guilty to an aggravated burglary with a knife, possession of cannabis with intent to supply and possession of criminal property – £4,515 in cash.

At Newport Crown Court, Judge Richard Williams told Challis he will be sentenced on April 13.