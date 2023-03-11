A MAN is due to go on trial later this year after he pleaded not guilty to a rape allegation.
Charles Wakefield, 29, from Pontypool is accused of sexually assaulting a woman in Torfaen on May 9 last year.
He denied the offence during a hearing at Cardiff Crown Court.
The Recorder of Cardiff, Judge Tracey Lloyd-Clarke, set a trial date of October 30 with the case expected to last four days.
Wakefield, of Upland Drive, Trevethin, was granted conditional bail.
The defendant was represented by James Evans and the prosecution by Alexander Greenwood.
