Jan Carey who started working at the age of 15 plans to spend her retirement by travelling the world.

Ms Carey said: “I'm going away on holiday to New York with my husband, we are then onto Niagara Falls where we are going to take a helicopter ride over the falls.

“When I get back I'm looking forward to spending time with my family, looking after my grandchildren we have a trip planned to peppa pig world and going for some nice walks.

“I'm also hoping to go on many more holidays to travel and see the world.”

Ms Carey’s last job was working as a general assistant at Brown Bears coffee shop on The Parade Cwmbran. She hung up her Brown Bear ears for the last time on Tuesday, February 28.

Jan on her final day (Image: Brown Bears)

Jan on her final day. Picture: Brown Bears

She said: “I enjoyed working in Brown Bears very much.

“The management and family always treated me fairly and made sure I was well looked after, as they do with everyone. I enjoyed working in the team and being a part of the Brown Bears team.

“I also loved serving and speaking to the customers, making the children happy, giving the kids the colouring to do and giving them a bear mask to make them smile.

“It was a happy and social environment to work.

Inside Brown Bears (Image: Adam Brown)

Inside Brown Bears. Picture: Brown Bears

Brown Bears, owned by husband and wife Adam and Donna Brown, announced ms Carey's retirement on Facebook which was met with onslaught of likes and well-wishes.

Owner Adam said: “Jan was multi skilled and could put her hands to most roles in Brown Bears.

“She could cook, make drinks and was one of the fastest pot washers we had, however, Jan spent most of her time at the front of the house.

“Greeting customers, making everyone feel welcome, and giving the customers the very best experience.”