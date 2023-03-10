The South Wales Argus event - sponsored by University of South Wales (USW) and Gwent Police - was hosted at USW's Newport campus on March 9 and brought together women from all walks of life.

We invited 121 women - 100 from our debut list of amazing Gwent women revealed in 2022, and 21 selected from nominations this year [2023].

Beverley Jones from Raglan is among the new inductees to our hall of fame. She has spent more than 12 years helping other people after her corporate career left her with severe burn out.

Along with being a successful businesswoman she is a burnout mentor, author, speaker and more - read more about her here.

Ms Jones said it was “humbling” to be added to Gwent’s Amazing women.

“You don’t expect recognition but it’s nice to have it,” said Ms Jones.

“It’s nice to be able to help others; I never thought when I was depressed and hating my life that I would be here now.

“It’s wonderful that I’ve been able to inspire and help people.”

Ayesha Khan from Newport was also added to the hall of fame after raising thousands of pounds for charities over the years.

She said it was a “shock” to be included, adding: “It’s nice to be recognised in my own hometown.

“It means a lot and I’ve had lots of really nice messages of support; it’s something to be proud of.”

Lisa Pritchard, from New Inn, also got a spot on the list after she became the first female headteacher at Rogeument School which celebrates its centenary in 2024.

She said it was a “huge honour” to be added to the hall of fame and praised the “inspiring women” surrounding her at the event.

Along with networking, the event included a presentation and a panel discussion.

The presentation included pledges from staff at Newsquest (our parent company) to challenge stereotypes and influence others to make positive change and create equity.

Group editor, Gavin Thompson, said a few words before the discussion; he highlighted that there are many more amazing women in the Gwent region but this list shines a light on just some of them.

He also praised those nominating for creating a "diverse list" of women from different backgrounds and professions; the latest additions range in age from 15 to 89.

This was followed by the panel discussion with “leading lights in different fields”:

Jessica Shipman (NatWest director commercial and corporate bank in Cardiff and South East Wales);

Leanne Brustad (Gwent Police superintendent);

Dr Louise Bright (executive director of engagement and enterprise at the University of South Wales).

Numerous topics were covered in the discussion with a particular focus on equal opportunites for all - particularly in work - regardless of sex, age, or other factors.

At the end of the discussion each woman made a pledge.

Ms Shipman pledged to continue to “help families, communities and businesses thrive… and to build partnerships in communities.”

Dr Bright suggested that small things can make a difference and pledged to “advocate for others” telling people when they do a brilliant job.

And superintendent Brustad pledged to “show people in the service you can do anything” ensuring that all areas of policing are accessible and that she is a role model.