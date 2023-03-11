A DRUG dealer escaped a prison sentence after he was given community service for trafficking cannabis.
Cohen McCann, 25, from Cwmbran pleaded guilty to possession of the class B drug with intent to supply in Pontypool.
The offence stretched back nearly three years to May 23, 2020, Newport Magistrates’ Court was told.
McCann, of Crown Close, Pontnewydd, was sentenced to a 12-month community order and ordered to carry out 40 hours of unpaid work.
The defendant was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £95 surcharge.
MORE NEWS: ‘Prolific’ drug dealer caught with £2,000 cash
The court ordered the forfeiture and destruction of the cannabis.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here