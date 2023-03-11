Cohen McCann, 25, from Cwmbran pleaded guilty to possession of the class B drug with intent to supply in Pontypool.

The offence stretched back nearly three years to May 23, 2020, Newport Magistrates’ Court was told.

McCann, of Crown Close, Pontnewydd, was sentenced to a 12-month community order and ordered to carry out 40 hours of unpaid work.

The defendant was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £95 surcharge.

MORE NEWS: ‘Prolific’ drug dealer caught with £2,000 cash

The court ordered the forfeiture and destruction of the cannabis.