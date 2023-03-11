JASON GARDINER, 25, of Gwerthonor Road, Gilfach, Caerphilly, was fined £557 after he pleaded guilty to possession of an offensive weapon – a baseball bat – in a public place on Lewis Crescent on October 27, 2022.

He must pay a £223 surcharge and £85 costs and the court ordered the forfeiture and destruction of the baseball bat.

JOSH WILLIAMS, 27, of Council Street, Ebbw Vale, was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

ZACHARIAH PRICE, 33, of Edlogan Way, Croesyceiliog, Cwmbran, was ordered to pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 41mph in a 30mph zone on Llantarnam Road on September 30, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

AMIE LOUISE SYMES, 36, of Pentre Lane, Abergavenny, was ordered to pay £595 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on the B4269 Gypsy Lane, Llanellen, on October 11, 2022.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

SARAH PUGH, 43, of Frondeg, Tredegar, was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

MICHELLE BENNETT, 45, of Glasllwch Crescent, Newport, was ordered to pay £190 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on the A4042 Usk Way on September 25, 2022.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

JUSTIN CARTER, 31, of Glannant Street, Cwmfelinfach, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £100 in a fine and a surcharge for speeding at 40mph in a 30mph zone on Bryn Road, Pontllanfraith on October 22, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

JOEL DAVIES, 32, of Islwyn Road, Wattsville, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on the B4245 Magor Road, Langstone, Newport on October 22, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

CHRISTOPHER HARDING, 43, of Dylan Avenue, Cefn Fforest, Blackwood, was ordered to pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 36mph in a 30mph zone on Bryn Road, Pontllanfraith on October 21, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

BENJAMIN JAMES HOLLINGSWORTH, 47, of Primrose Way, Rogerstone, Newport, was ordered to pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 37mph in a 30mph zone on Christchurch Road on September 6, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.