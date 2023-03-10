The yellow weather warning comes as light snow, combined with icy patches, could cause disruption to travel.

It covers areas of South Wales including Monmouthshire, Caerphilly, Torfaen and Blaenau Gwent.

The warning came into force at 4am and will last until 10am.

⚠️ Yellow weather warning issued ⚠️



Snow & Ice across parts of the Midlands, Southeast England, Southwest England & South Wales.



Friday 0400 – 1000



Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs



Stay #WeatherAware pic.twitter.com/TtpBnXK47m — Met Office (@metoffice) March 9, 2023

What to expect from Met Office snow warning in Blaenau Gwent and Monmouthshire?

The Met Office said the yellow weather warning was due to light snow and icy conditions.

The warning said snow and icy conditions could affect some roads and railways potentially increasing journey times.

The conditions could also leave icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths so patrons are being urged to take care to avoid injuries from slips and falls.

A Met Office spokesperson added: "Periods of rain will likely transition to snow from the northwest, continuing east and south through Friday morning easing as it does so.

"A few cms of snow is likely in places, with 2-4 cm possible across parts of Wales, and perhaps higher ground elsewhere such as the Cotswolds.

"Icy surfaces also likely to develop."

Everywhere in Wales affected by Met Office snow warning

This is every region of Wales that could see snow as the Met Office issues a yellow weather warning:

Blaenau Gwent

Caerphilly

Merthyr Tydfil

Monmouthshire

Neath Port Talbot

Powys

Rhondda Cynon Taf

Torfaen

For tips on how to stay safe in the snow, visit The Met Office website