ANGHARAD YEMM, 21, of Trem Penallta, Hengoed, Caerphilly, was fined £120 after she pleaded guilty to assault by beating in Llanelli on November 18, 2022.

She was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.

STEPHANIE EADIE, 32, of St Andrews Close, Pontrhydyrun, Cwmbran, was conditionally discharged for 12 months after she pleaded guilty to assault by beating on January 27.

She was ordered to pay her victim £50 in compensation and a £26 surcharge.

SHAUN PETER CLEMENTS, 54, of Penybont Road, Abertillery, was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

MARK SANDERSON, 47, of Milton Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £347 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 36mph in a 30mph zone on the B4237 Chepstow Road on October 10, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

DAVID PARRY, 40, of Coed Y Brain Road, Llanbradach, Caerphilly, was fined £120 and ordered to pay £75 compensation and £85 costs after he admitted a public order offence and causing criminal damage to a vehicle on October 24, 2022.

He was also made the subject of a two-year restraining order not to contact his victim.

COVACO SORIN, 23, of Redlaver Street, Grangetown, Cardiff, was ordered to pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding in Newport at 36mph in a 30mph zone on the SDR at the Maesglas East roundabout on October 9, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

ADRIAN DAVIES, 42, of Ty Box Road, Pontnewydd, Cwmbran, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he pleaded guilty to breaching a restraining order on February 27.

He was ordered to carry out 60 hours of unpaid work and pay £85 costs.

CLAIRE ANN PRICE, 48, of Griffith Terrace, Bryntaf, Aberfan, Merthyr Tydfil, was ordered to pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 36mph in a 30mph zone on Nelson Road, Ystrad Mynach, on September 21, 2022.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

DAVID GEORGE ROBBINS, 63, of Halstead Street, Newport, was ordered to pay £706 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 45mph in a 30mph zone on the SDR at the Maesglas East roundabout on October 9, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with five points.

LEONARD GEORGE BALICOI, 44, of Commercial Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 38mph in a 30mph zone on the A4042 Usk Way on September 25, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.