OTTIS JEFFRIES, 27, of Clytha Square, Newport, was fined £200 after he pleaded guilty to assault by beating on August 19, 2022.

He was ordered to pay £85 costs and an £80 surcharge.

SAKHAWAT ALI, 25, of Temple Street, Pill, Newport, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he admitted possession of an offensive weapon – a rubber mallet – on Castle Street on February 10.

He was ordered to carry out 90 hours of unpaid work and pay a £114 surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

DANIEL MILLS, 22, of Maerdy View, Rhymney, Caerphilly, was jailed for 10 months but the sentence was suspended for two years after he pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, drug driving with cocaine in his blood, driving with no insurance, driving without a licence and failing to stop on Christchurch Hill, Newport, on August 18, 2022.

He was ordered to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work, complete a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement, banned from driving for 12 months and pay a £187 surcharge.

LUKE LEWIS, 36, of Chepstow Road, Newport, was banned from driving for 38 months after he admitted drink driving with 56 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Aberthaw Road on February 15.

He was fined £692 and ordered to pay a £277 surcharge and £85 costs.

JASON BEDDOE, 41, of Moorland Road, Ebbw Vale, was ordered to pay £85 costs and fined £40 after he pleaded guilty to public disorder at the Level Inn on November 1, 2022.

ALEXANDRA EVANS, 49, of Stafford Road, Griffithstown, Pontypool, was ordered to pay £734 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 80mph in a 50mph zone on the A4042 in Cwmbran on June 28, 2022.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

EMMA CONNORS, 32, of Town Bridge Gardens, Pontypool, was banned from driving for 19 months after she pleaded guilty to drink driving with 71 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on the A468 in Caerphilly on February 15.

She was fined £126 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £50 surcharge.

DEVON EVANS, 20, of Coronation Crescent, Fochriw, Caerphilly, was fined £100 after he admitted failing to comply with the community requirement of a suspended custodial sentence.

MICHAEL PERROTT, 59, of Stow Park Avenue, Newport, was jailed for six months but the sentence was suspended for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to possession of a knife in public on Stow Hill on Valentine’s Day.

He was ordered to pay a £154 surcharge and £85 costs.

CHRISTOPHER SLATTERY, 42, of Usk Court, Thornhill, Cwmbran, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood on Mountain Road, Upper Cwmbran, on October 18, 2022.

He was fined £120 and ordered to pay a £48 surcharge and £85 costs.

JASON WILKS, 31, of Albert Avenue, Newport, was banned from driving for 17 months after he admitted driving while disqualified and driving with no insurance on the A4042 on February 15.

He was fined £666 and ordered to pay a £266 surcharge and £85 costs.