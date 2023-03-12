Matthew Williams, 37, from Tredegar was pulled over in a Ford Ranger on Aberbeeg Road, Abertillery by Gwent Police just before 11.30pm on Saturday, February 18.

The defendant, of St Martin’s Crescent, Nantybwch, admitted drink-driving after being breathalysed with 94 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

The legal limit is 35 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

Leila Williams representing Williams said: “The defendant has no previous convictions and pleaded guilty at the first opportunity.

“He made a foolish and stupid decision and it’s one he deeply regrets.

“The defendant has personal problems – he is going through a divorce.

“This offence was totally out of character and not something he would normally have done.

“He runs his own business.”

District Judge Sophie Toms told Williams: “You were well over the limit.”

She sentenced him to a 12-month community order.

The defendant will have to carry out 180 hours of unpaid work.

Williams was banned from driving for 23 months and he must pay £85 prosecution costs and a £114 surcharge.