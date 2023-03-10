Jake, 20, has been reported missing as he hasn’t been seen since leaving the O2 Academy in Frogmore Street, Bristol on Sunday, March 5.

The last confirmed sighting was around 1:45am.

He was wearing a dark blue jumper, green Bob Marley t-shirt, black jeans, black shoes and a black baseball cap. He is around five foot six with short brown hair and a neat moustache.

Avon and Somerset Police put out the appeal for Jake, who has no links to the city and concern is growing for his welfare.

Officers have been handing out flyers in the city centre in the hope of finding any information about Jake’s whereabouts or movements after leaving the venue.

Detective Inspector Will Thorpe said: “Officers from our Neighbourhood Policing team will be handing out leaflets in the city centre today in the hopes of finding any information on Jake’s whereabouts.

“We are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare and would like to speak to anyone who recognises him and may have seen him in the early hours of Sunday morning.”

If you know where Jake is, please call 999 and quote reference 5223052787, or call 101 with any other information.

If you have any phone or CCTV footage of Jake which may help Avon and Somerset Police, please upload it by clicking here.