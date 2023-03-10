The A55 westbound between junction 36A - Broughton and junction 35 - Dobshill has been deemed "impassible" by Traffic Wales North.

Traffic North Wales said to avoid the area if you can.

On Twitter, a spokesperson said: "Road Impassible - A55 westbound between J36A Broughton & J35 Dobshill.

"Currently blocked due to snow. Avoid the area and take extra care."

One lane is also closed between junctions 31 - Caerwys and junction 32 - Holywell on the A55.

Traffic Wales North has advised motorists to take extra care on the roads this morning as amber and yellow weather warnings remain in place.

A spokesperson added: "The amber weather warning is in place for large parts of North and Mid Wales 'til 9am this morning.

"Think, do you need to travel? If so: check the forecasts and traffic info before setting off, allow extra travel time, slow down and keep your distance."

Amber and yellow weather warnings in place across North Wales

The Met Office issued an amber weather warning for North Wales including Conwy, Denbighshire, and Flintshire yesterday.

The weather warning was put in place due to heavy snow and covers most of North Wales including Flintshire, Denbighshire, Wrexham and Conwy.

The amber weather warning will be in force until 9am this morning.

A yellow weather warning is also in place across North Wales.

This warnings is in force until 2pm.

The yellow weather warning covers the entire North Wales region including Flintshire, Denbighshire, Wrexham and Conwy.

A Met Office spokesperson said: “Snow is expected to become persistent and, at times, heavy again later Thursday afternoon onwards into early Friday.

“During this time, many places are likely to see 10-20 cm of snow with a chance of up to 30 cm falling, this most likely over higher ground above 200 metres.

“As well as snow, freezing rain is possible giving icy conditions in the south of the warning area, bringing additional hazards to infrastructure and travel."