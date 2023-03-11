Bentley, who was born in May 2012, is currently being looked after at All Creatures Great and Small Animal Sanctuary near Ponthir.

A spokesman said: "Bentley came into us in May 2022. He is a very lively dog. Even though Bentley is around 10, he acts like a dog half his age!

"Bentley can take some time to warm up to someone. He takes some time to make friends but when he does, he is a very loving dog.

"He does not appreciate being touchy feely and is not a natural cuddler. Therefore, due to this, he will be rehomed to an adult home only.

"He enjoys chasing a ball or anything with a squeaker!

"Bentley is sadly not good with other dogs or cats. He has come from a calm home and would be well suited to another. He will walk past our farm cats very calmly but could not live with one.

"Bentley's new owner will have a highly intelligent dog with a huge character who will really enjoy working on training and activities and working along-side their new owner."

All adopters are offered telephone support from the sanctuary's dog training and behaviour advisor, for as long as required.

For more information go to www.allcreaturesgreatandsmall.org.uk/ .