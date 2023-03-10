Firearm officers were called in to assist with an arrest in Newport.
The 24-year-old man was making threats to others within an address.
He was arrested on suspicion of affray on Wednesday, March 8, in Kensington Place, Newport and remains in police custody.
A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “We received a report concerning the welfare of a man in Kensington Place, Newport, on Wednesday 8 March.
“Officers attended, assisted by specially trained firearms officers as a precaution, after a man-made threats to others within an address.
“A 24-year-old man from the Newport area was arrested on suspicion of affray; he remains in police custody and no injuries were reported.”
