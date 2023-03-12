This is just a small selection of the pictures shared by members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club and you can see more by visiting the SWACC page on Facebook.

Photographer Matthew John Morris said: "My grandfather's last day up his farm before retiring aged 86. This taken just before his cattle were sold."

Faded memories of music at TJs in Newport, pictured by Sian McDermott.

A family Bible passed down to photographer Wayne Barham.

Photographer Nicola Gapper said: "When my daughter discovered pebble art a few years ago."

Photographer Laura-Jane O'Sullivan's friend dancing in a field in Pontypool.

Photographer Mandy James said: "My beautiful grandchildren all back together for the first time after the covid lockdown."

Photographer Alan Underwood taking pictures of Banded Demoiselle damselflies on Castle Meadows, Abergavenny, last summer.

Photographer Tia Gorry re-created a similar portrait of her late grandfather featuring herself.

Photographer Catherine Mayo said: "This is my wonderful dad Jeff Mayo and myself when I was young. He was teaching me how to build a wall at my parents home in Caldicot. He is my absolute hero, the best dad and grampy there could be."

Photographer Julie Stratford said: "This is the first picture I took of my little precious rescue kitten. I've loved him to the moon and back every day since. Wotsit Miaow-Stratford, my precious little boy."