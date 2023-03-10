The crash involved two cars and officers attended to assist with traffic management.

The crash took place on the A48, Chepstow by Tesco on Station Road.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “We received a report of a road traffic collision on the A48 in Chepstow at around 10.30am on Thursday, March 9.

“The collision involved two cars and officers attended to assist with traffic management, while no injuries were reported.”