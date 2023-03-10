POLICE were called to a crash near Chepstow’s Tesco superstore.
The crash involved two cars and officers attended to assist with traffic management.
The crash took place on the A48, Chepstow by Tesco on Station Road.
A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “We received a report of a road traffic collision on the A48 in Chepstow at around 10.30am on Thursday, March 9.
“The collision involved two cars and officers attended to assist with traffic management, while no injuries were reported.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here