Sarah Caddick, 35, from Pontypool was arrested when she had a flat tyre on the A4042 dual carriageway near the restaurant in the town.

The single mum had hit something in the road after making the “stupid” decision to drive, Newport Magistrates’ Court heard.

A police officer on patrol spotted Caddick just before midnight on Monday, February 20.

She had her hazard warning lights on and beeped at the officer who stopped and went up to her.

Emma Davies, prosecuting, told the court: “He said there was a strong smell of alcohol coming from the car and she was incoherent when she spoke.

“After she was taken to the police station, the defendant said she had drank a bottle of wine and decided to get some food from McDonald’s.”

Caddick, of St Mary Street, Griffithstown, pleaded guilty to drink-driving with 103 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

The legal limit is 35 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

She had no previous convictions.

Jamie Campbell representing Caddick said: “She made the stupid decision to drive on the evening in question.

“The defendant is very upset and worried, as she should be of course.

“She offers her full apologies and is genuinely full of remorse.”

Mr Campbell added: “She has never been in trouble before in any way, shape or form.

“The defendant is worried about going to prison.

“She thought she was OK to drive but it was a terrible miscalculation.

“The defendant hit something in the road but it wasn’t another road user.”

Her lawyer said Caddick worked part-time at a GP surgery as a receptionist.

He added that the defendant did not have an alcohol problem but suffered with anxiety and depression.

Caddick was banned from driving for two years and ordered to pay £365.

She was fined £200 and must pay £85 costs and an £80 surcharge.