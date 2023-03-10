Lee Morgan, 36, of Herbert Road in Caldicot, had been jailed for 12 weeks at Newport Magistrates’ Court after admitting to 15 counts of driving off without paying for fuel between August 6 and November 14 last year.

The fuel was worth a combined £1,941.68.

However, at an appeal hearing at Newport Crown Court on Friday, Morgan’s sentence was suspended.

The court heard that Morgan used false number plates, and would fill containers in the boot of his car with diesel – occasionally filling his car too – before driving off.

He was caught by police at the petrol station at Tesco in Spytty on November 15.

Initially he told officers the equipment in his boot – a length of hosepipe, a funnel, and two plastic containers – was for “checks carried out when driving lorries”.

However, in a second interview, he admitted the offences.

“He said he got into money problems, and this was the only victimless crime he could think of,” the prosecution said.

“He said he had used the money to pay his council tax and rent.”

Morgan told officers he had found the false number plates in a car park in Caldicot.

Darren Bishop, representing Morgan, told the court the defendant became unwell and was unable to work as a result of an injury he sustained in Afghanistan when the vehicle he was in went over an IED.

Morgan later had his spleen removed, although not at the time of the injury, and at one point was admitted to the Grange University Hospital with sepsis.

“Between August and December he had to claim benefits because he was unwell,” said Mr Bishop.

“He made a claim for universal credit, but it was insufficient to pay for his accommodation.

“He simply wanted to keep his flat.

“That was the motivation – desperation. This offence was has been committed out of pure desperation.”

He was sentenced to eight weeks in prison, suspended for 12 months, for each offence – running concurrently. He must also pay £1,941.68 in compensation.