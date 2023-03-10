Eve Smith and Darcy Ross, both 21, and Rafel Jeanne, 24, died in the collision, which happened on the A48(M) near the St Mellons area of Cardiff in the early hours of Saturday, March 4.

Sophie Russon, 20, and Shane Loughlin, 32, who were also travelling in the white Volkswagen Tiguan, remain in a critical condition in hospital.

Eve Smith’s heartbroken father Everton Smith said his life has changed forever.

Floral tributes have been laid outside Mr Smith’s martial arts school on Commercial Street in Newport.

Window display and floral tributes to Eve on Commercial Street, Newport (Image: Newsquest)

In the window is a display of photos of his daughter along with flowers spelling out her name and a poem with the title ‘To A Loving Daughter.’

Speaking to the BBC in front of the tributes laid for his daughter, Mr Smith said: “It’s going to change my life, I don’t know how much it will,” Mr Smith said.

“Nothing will be the same. I just need her here to get me through this. This is an impossible situation.”

He said his daughter was “everything a father could wish for” and that he wasn't surprised to see so many floral tributes left in her memory, as there was “something special” about her.

The window display includes poems and photos of Eve (Image: Newsquest)

Ms Smith’s death comes eight years after her sister Xana Doyle, 19, was killed in a car crash.

“This is like nothing anyone could expect to go through, it’s like deja vu,” Mr Smith said.

Families of the crash victims have paid tribute to their loved ones. Writing on the South Wales Argus Facebook page Darcy Ross’ relative Elizabeth Sellwood said: “RIP my darling girl love nan x.”

The group had been to The Muffler social club in Maesglas, Newport, on Friday night and then travelled just under 40 miles to the Trecco Bay caravan park in Porthcawl.

Investigations are still ongoing to establish the exact time of the crash.

Eve died in the crash along with two others (Image: Newsquest)

South Wales Police said they are still working to “piece together” what happened.

In a statement, the force said: “South Wales Police is continuing to investigate the fatal road traffic collision on the A48 in the St Mellons area of Cardiff.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has launched an investigation into the actions of South Wales Police and Gwent Police during the search for the group who were not found until just after midnight on Monday, March 6.