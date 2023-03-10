Police continue to investigate the incident, which happened in Lansbury Park Road at around 8.20am on Thursday, March 9.

The teenager, who was a pedestrian, was rushed to hospital, where he remains, police said today, Friday.

Meanwhile, the driver of the gritter - a 36-year-old man - has been released under investigation.

The investigation continues

The driver was arrested after the incident on suspicion of causing serious injury by driving without due care and attention.

Lansbury Park Road was sealed off for several hours as police, paramedics and a crew from the Wales Air Ambulance responded to the incident.

How you can help the police investigation

Police are now appealing for any camera footage which may help their investigation.

"Enquiries are ongoing and we’re asking for anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or any motorists with dashcam footage, that were using Lansbury Park Road between 8am and 8.30am to contact us," a spokesperson for Gwent Police said on Friday.

"You can call us on 101 or send us a direct message on Facebook or Twitter, quoting log reference 2300076857.

"Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111."