Asda has removed its limit of three items per customer on cucumbers, lettuce, salad bags, broccoli, cauliflower and raspberries.

However, customers will still be limited on purchases of tomatoes and peppers, though the supermarket have confirmed stock level should return to normal levels within a couple of weeks.

Morrisons has also removed a limit, as customers will no longer be held to purchasing no more than two cucumbers at a time.

Though a limit of two per person remains on tomatoes, lettuce and peppers.

Why are supermarkets rationing fresh produce?





Adverse weather conditions in the south of Europe and northern Africa have caused supply issues of some fresh produce resulting in a shortage in supermarkets across the UK.

The shortage is set to last a few weeks.

Andrew Opie, Director of food and sustainability at the British Retail Consortium, which represents UK supermarkets, said: “Difficult weather conditions in the south of Europe and northern Africa have disrupted the harvest for some fruit and vegetables including tomatoes and peppers.

“While disruption is expected to last a few weeks, supermarkets are adept at managing supply chain issues and are working with farmers to ensure that customers are able to access a wide range of fresh produce.

“In the meantime, some stores are introducing temporary limits on the number of products customers can buy to ensure availability for everyone.”

President of the National Farmers' Union, Minette Batters, spoke to BBC Breakfast last month about the issue and said something needed to be done.

She said: “The more we face shortages, the more it will drive food inflation.

“We’ve got to come up with a way of making sure we can keep producing what the nation needs.

“We’ve got 70 million people in this country, it’s an island nation, food security needs to be taken really seriously.”