A TEENAGER will go on trial after he denied having an axe in public in Newport city centre.

Alec Evans, 18, pleaded not guilty to committing the alleged offence on Commercial Street on October 25, 2021.

The defendant, of Baird Close, Newport, is to stand trial on May 10 at Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.

He was granted unconditional bail after pleading not guilty to the charge at Newport Magistrates’ Court.