Martin Clatworthy was last seen in the Blaencwm area of Rhondda Cynon Taf at around 11am on Tuesday, March 7.

South Wales Police are now appealing for information to help locate him.

Inspector Anthony Watts said: “There is concern for his welfare.

“He has links to Cardiff and Merthyr, is 5ft 7ins, has brown eyes and short, dark hair. He was last seen wearing black jeans and a black fleece.

“Anyone who may have seen Martin, or who has information which will help us find him, is asked to contact us quoting occurrence number 2300075324.”

Mountain rescue crews from Central Beacons Mountain Rescue Team have also been called in to assist with the search.

Report a sighting via:

Live chat (9am-4pm) at south-wales.police.uk;

Outside of those hours, DM South Wales Police on Facebook and Twitter;

Email swp101@south-wales.police.uk;

Call 101.

Always call 999 in an emergency.