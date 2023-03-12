Our new feature – Meet The Salon Owner – gives business owners and managers the chance to shine a spotlight on their salon and showcase some of their best work.

Here we meet Amy Jones, of Pontypool, who runs Waxing by Amy at Mamhilad Park Estate Pontypool.

The 38-year-old is the director and waxing specialist and she opened her salon at the beginning of March.

Why did you decide to open your own business?

I began a personal journey in 2019 of fertility treatments and this opened my eyes and mind to something that is needed in our area. A discreet, body positive intimate waxing studio. I and others I know travel out of town to get these intimate treatments done, as walking into a local beauty salon can feel daunting. I've trained in Swindon and Bristol over the past two years. I now have a body positive studio where I welcome females on a one to one basis. I specialise plus size, polycystic ovary syndrome and pregnancy. I've found these categories of women feel vulnerable, so fresha app and fierce.

Have you always been at this location?

I've always had a pleasant feeling while visiting Mamhilad Park Estate. The room I have taken was my massage therapist's room, so the vibes have always been perfect there.

Are you local to the area?

I am a Pontypool girl and my husband and stepchildren are from Monmouthshire. We feel Mamhilad Park Estate is central.

Tell us a bit about your salon

My salon is a discreet studio. Everything I have and do is built upon my own and other plus size ladies experiences. I have a strong weight bearing bed up to 600lbs and strong seats. It is wheelchair accessible. I work one-to-one so I easily build up trust and form relationships. I am a PCOS advocate and sufferer. I am plus size, body positive and have had a varied life experience. My mission is to welcome everybody to my studio and send them away feeling confident, fierce and uplifted again. My studio is a confidential safe place for women. They can add extra time onto their appointments to chill on the bed. Time out for themselves, with a cuppa, time to meditate in a calming space or use the internet in private.

What services do you provide?

Professional hair removal services by method of waxing for every body type. Vacials to remove congestion, pigmentation and refresh the skin on the vulva. While at the studio my clients are offered added luxuries, soothing eye masks for a quick refresh or an eye mask to zone out.

What is your hair/beauty background?

I am totally new to the industry. I chose to train with beauty schools in Bristol and Swindon. I committed to the travelling because I knew what type of training I needed to be the best. I have met some amazing women over the past two years and am so proud to be a body positive waxing specialist, breaking the stigma and raising standards

What could set you apart from your competitors?

I am a plus size beauty therapist. I suffer with PCOS so understand the male hair growth pattern. I am one of three in Wales trained in my techniques. The products I use are vegan friendly and I am environmentally conscious. Most of all I want women who feel too uncomfortable to step outside their comfort zones and try waxing.

Why do loyal customers return?

They return only for a good service. Care and attention to detail is key.

What's next for you and the salon?

Open my books up to to every gender.

What are your opening hours?

Three days per week, booking via Fresha app Waxing by Amy