Gwent is home to Wales’ only dog-racing venue, the Valley Greyhound Stadium, and in recent months has been at the centre of a heated debate over the sport’s future.

More than 35,000 people, backed by a coalition of animal welfare charities, signed a previous petition to the Welsh Parliament, calling on ministers to "ban greyhound racing in Wales" amid concerns the sport was leading to dogs becoming injured.

And those running the Valley stadium, in Ystrad Mynach, have faced a series of recent setbacks when Caerphilly councillors rejected bids to extend the venue which, ultimately, wants to obtain a professional racing licence from the Greyhound Board of Great Britain (GBGB).

Critics denounce 'cruel' sport

In the Senedd this week, members from all parties spoke with concern for the welfare of dogs involved in the sport, and those who favour the sport reaching the "final bend" in Wales expressed hopes the debate would start the process of new laws banning dog racing here.

Senedd members from the Caerphilly area spoke, including Delyth Jewell, who said "cruel" greyhound racing "damages dogs".

Rhianon Passmore said a ban would "eliminate immediate suffering", while Hefin David said he would back a Welsh Government public consultation on the sport’s future, but urged ministers to consider how the Valley stadium side would be reused in future "to prevent it from becoming derelict".

A group of animal welfare charities has welcomed the recent political momentum.

Dogs Trust, Blue Cross, the RSPCA, Greyhound Rescue Wales, and Hope Rescue have all backed a ban, which they said would end "unnecessary and completely preventable deaths of hundreds of dogs every year".

"We’re delighted to hear such strong support from within the Senedd that greyhound racing should come to an end in Wales," said Owen Sharp, the chief executive of Dogs Trust, adding the debate "echoes the calls of thousands of people across Wales".

But now supporters of the sport are themselves turning to people power in an attempt to change minds.

'Highest standards' of dog welfare

Launching their own petition to "support greyhound racing in Wales", backers argue a ban would have "an economic impact on individuals involved in the industry".

"There would also be a direct impact on the Valleys stadium and… Ystrad Mynach area," the petitioners said, adding that if the venue became GBGB-licensed, the regulator would "uphold the very highest standards of greyhound welfare".

"The Senedd currently has a cross party group to support horse racing in Wales - we ask that the same support is shown for greyhound racing," the backers said.