Mr Morgan, 37, was found dead in a car park at the Golden Lion in Sydenham, south-east London in March 1987.

He had received four or five blows to the head with an axe, which was left embedded in his face.

It was alleged that he had been investigating claims of corruption within the Metropolitan Police.

This resulted in his story being referred to in an episode of the BBC's hit crime series Line of Duty.

The episode involves an investigation into the murder of a journalist, and how it may have been linked to police corruption.

Despite a number of investigations into Mr Morgan's death and a tireless campaign by the family of the father-of-two, there has not been a successful conviction for his murder.

Three men were arrested and charged in April 2008, but in March 2011, the proceedings were discontinued and not guilty verdicts were entered. The men received payouts of more than £100,000 each in 2019 after a malicious prosecution case against the Metropolitan Police.

Today, Mr Morgan's brother, Alastair, tweeted in memory of his brother.

On this day, March 10th, in 1987, my brother Daniel John Morgan was murdered in the car park of a public house in south London.

Rest in peace, Dan. We'll never forget you.

Al xx — Alastair Morgan (@AlastairMorgan) March 10, 2023

Last year Mr Morgan's family called for "root-and-branch changes” in the Metropolitan Police, after a police watchdog found the force’s procedures for tackling corrupt officers and staff within its ranks were “not fit for purpose”.

This came following the publication of an independent inqury report in June 2021, which accused the force of institutional corruption over its handling of the case, saying it had concealed or denied failings to protect its reputation.

The family described the findings as “an accurate reflection of our lived experience”.

A £50,000 cash reward for information leading to a successful prosecution – one of the largest rewards ever made available by a UK police force – is still being offered.