EMERGENCY services crews were called out to a street in Caerphilly county borough this morning, Friday, after reports a man had become "trapped" under a car.

It is understood the man was not involved in a crash but had been working on the vehicle when he became trapped.

Police officers and paramedics rushed to the scene and closed the road, in Commercial Street, Pengam, when the incident was reported at around 11am.

Crews from the Wales Air Ambulance and from South Wales Fire and Rescue Service were also called in to assist.

The man has now been taken to hospital and Commercial Street is open.