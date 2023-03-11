Charleigh Glanville, friend of Rafel Jeanne, said on Facebook that she saw the crash victim the night before he died, adding that the “good die young.”

Eve Smith and Darcy Ross, both 21, along with Mr Jeanne, 24, died in the collision, which happened on the A48(M) near the St Mellons area of Cardiff in the early hours of Saturday, March 4.

Sophie Russon, 20, and Shane Loughlin, 32, who were also travelling in the white Volkswagen Tiguan, remain in a critical condition in hospital.

Rafel Jeanne died in the crash (Image: Newsquest)

Rafel Jeanne died in the crash.

Ms Glanville posted a CCTV video of their final moments together which said: "The night before you lost your life.

"I will forever cherish that hug.

"R.I.P my friend.

“Never did I ever imagine I'd be saying this.

"Even though we had more than a friendship at one stage I’m so glad that I can say we remained friends no matter the situation.

"And I’m so glad that after a whole year I got to see you the night before you lost your life.

"It really is true when they say the good die young.

“You will truly be missed."

It has been revealed that a sixth person who was a passenger in the car was dropped off a short time before the crash.

Joel Lia was in the car hours before the crash (Image: Wales News Service)

Joel Lia was in the car hours before the crash. Picture: Wales News Service

Joel Lia, 27, has given the police a "full account" of his last hours with five friends and has "fully co-operated" with police investigating the tragedy.

Mr Lia told friends he was dropped near his home before they left him to filled up with petrol and headed to Newport to take the three girls home.

The five were not discovered in the overturned car until just after midnight on Monday.

Eve Smith’s heartbroken father Everton Smith said his life “has changed forever.”

Window display to Eve on Commercial Street, Newport (Image: Newsquest)

Window display to Eve on Commercial Street, Newport. Picture: Newsquest

Sophie Russon’s mother Anna Certowicz said her daughter is “unrecognisable” after having life-saving surgery, Ms Russon fractured her skull, broke her neck and spine and suffered a bleed on the brain.

Families of the crash victims have paid tribute to their loved ones. Writing on the South Wales Argus Facebook page Darcy Ross’ relative Elizabeth Sellwood said: “RIP my darling girl love nan x.”

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has launched an investigation into the two police forces who dealt with the search.