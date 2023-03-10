Officers carried out the raids at three addresses, two in Newport and one in Cardiff, on Thursday, March 2.

Two women - a 20-year-old from Newport and a 20-year-old from Gloucester - and two men - a 46-year-old from Newport and a 53-year-old from Cardiff - were arrested on suspicion of child sexual exploitation offences.

Detective sergeant Michael Patterson, officer in the case, said: "This warrant was carried out as part of an ongoing investigation into child sexual exploitation in Gwent.

"Criminals exploit young, vulnerable people through coercion, manipulation, and grooming, to carry out sexual or criminal activities on their behalf.

"Cases involving child exploitation are extremely serious and have a huge emotional impact not only on the victims, but on whole families, and the communities in which they take place.

"We understand the desire to protect children, and any member of the public who has information about the exploitation of a child should contact us so that we can investigate and bring people to justice.”

If you think a child is at immediate risk of harm, always call 999.