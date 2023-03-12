There were also concerns that Hawdin Hamza, 25, had been bothering women, Newport Magistrates’ Court was told.

Emma Davies, prosecuting, said: “At around 1.25am on February 12, street ambassador Raymond Evans received a call that two males were fighting outside a pub on High Street.

“He had also received information that the defendant had been harassing females in the area because of his demeanour.

“The complainant put his hand on him in an unaggressive way to calm him down.”

MORE NEWS: Look: Pictures show ‘dirty’ pub with 'foul-smelling' raw chicken and ‘rancid’ pork

The court heard Hamza grabbed hold of Mr Evans’ hi-vis jacket and they both ended up falling to the floor.

When they were both on the ground, the defendant bit the victim on his forearm drawing blood and leaving a bruise.

“The police arrived a short time later and they noticed that the defendant was heavily intoxicated and was unsteady on his feet," the prosecutor added.

“He was shouting in both Kurdish and English and was being aggressive to the officers.”

Hamza, of Mackintosh Place, Roath, Cardiff, pleaded guilty to assault by beating.

He had no previous convictions.

The court heard the defendant was sorry for attacking Mr Evans and said he did so “impulsively” after being the victim of violence in both the UK and his in homeland in Iraq.

Hamza had been stabbed in the forehead in Newport previously and had spent four days in hospital after needing a blood transfusion.

He had been “very fearful for his safety” that night.

The defendant arrived in Britain 18 months ago and is applying for asylum.

He is given £40 a week by the Home Office and not allowed to work in this country.

Peter Tarr representing Hamza said: “This is an individual who has suffered significant trauma in his life.

“He has no previous convictions and is devastated to lose his clean character today.

“I would ask that he be given maximum credit for his early guilty plea.”

Hamza was sentenced to a 12-month community ordered and carry out 100 hours of unpaid work.

He must also pay £200 compensation to Mr Evans.