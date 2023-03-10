Road closures are due to impact the M4 this weekend starting tonight.
Overnight closures will impact various parts of the motorway around Newport, Cardiff and Swansea starting from 8pm tonight.
These are the sections of the M4 that will be disrupted by road closures this weekend.
M4 closures this weekend
- M4 - both directions, junction 47 to 48: The M4 Hendy to Penllergaer, the eastbound entry slip road will be closed along with the exit slip road westbound from 8pm, Saturday, March 11 until 6am, Sunday, March 12. This is due to survey work.
- M4 - eastbound, junction 24: The entry slip road at Coldra on the M4 will be closed from 9pm tonight (March 10) to 5am tomorrow (Saturday, March 11) morning. This is also due to survey work.
⚠️Yellow weather warning for Ice ⚠️@metofficeWales have issued a warning for ice affecting:— Traffic Wales South (@TrafficWalesS) March 10, 2023
•Carmarthenshire
•Neath Port Talbot
📅Friday 10/03 - Saturday 11/03.
⌚️09:30am Friday - 10:00am Saturday.
Slow down , leave space and drive to the conditions of the road. pic.twitter.com/cPIp8HaGRY
- M4 - westbound, junction 24 to 26: Westbound on the M4 between junctions 24 at Coldra and 26 at Malpas will be closed from tonight (March 10) at 8pm until tomorrow (Saturday, March 11) at 6am. Thus is due to resurfacing work.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here