At a meeting of Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council’s Place scrutiny committee, next Tuesday, March 14, councillors will be able to examine the draft Brynmawr Placemaking Plan.

The plan identifies a number of areas and schemes with a: “view to inspiring renewed economic growth and vitality in and around the town centre.”

Regeneration opportunities team manager, Amy Taylor said: “The primary focus of the Placemaking Plan for Brynmawr is to inform and influence strategic decision making for regeneration activity in the town and act as an evidence base to support the council with future external funding options and support development of the replacement Local Development Plan (LDP).

“The plan highlights opportunities to diversify the town centre to support existing business and facilities and to create the conditions to attract new enterprise.

“These opportunities have been considered in the context of available funding and delivery streams, and the particular economic conditions of Brynmawr.

“Town centres remain important focal points of communities are the most accessible parts of our towns and should be the focus of growth and regeneration.”

The report explains that “placemaking” is a legal requirement in Wales.

In 2021 Blaenau Gwent secured Welsh Government grant funding to commission consultants Arup, to develop a plan for Brynmawr in line with other studies that have or will be developed for the county borough’s other town centres.

Placemaking plans have already been adopted by the council for Ebbw Vale and Tredegar, and one for Abertillery is currently being drafted – and there is an expectation that a plan for Blaina will also be produced.

At the meeting councillors will be told that the “overarching vision” is for Brynmawr to be a 15-minute neighbourhood,.

This means that everything you need in life should be found within a 15 minute walk of your home.

Ms Taylor said: “This model for self-sufficient, sustainable town centre offers improved access to nature, employment, housing diversity, amenity and services while reducing car dependency, supporting active travel (walking or cycling), and strengthening sense of community and place.”

Within the draft plan are a number of possible projects have been identified to support the council in transforming the town and act as catalysts for regeneration.

These include:

Stagecoach site;

Beaufort Street;

The Grade II listed Boiler House;

Market Square and bus station;

Active Travel routes;

Improved pedestrian links between Lakeside and the town centre;

Environmental enhancements;

Introduction of public art.

Comments from the scrutiny meeting will be fed back to the Blaenau Gwent Cabinet who will discuss the plan at a meeting in April.