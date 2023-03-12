Am I under the misconception that you picked up after your dog then took the bag with you to be disposed of in the correct manner?

How times have changed.

The new way of thinking seems to be that you are obliged to throw the used pooh bag into the nearest hedgerow or tree without any thought of the consequences of your actions.

With spring coming, the beautiful array of multi-coloured pooh bags is a sight to behold (not).

This is an environmental hazard and a threat to nesting birds and other wildlife in general.

Please think of the countryside and other people who are out to enjoy it and take your pooh bags with you to be disposed of correctly.

R Granville

Caerleon